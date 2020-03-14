ST. LOUIS — "They were shopping as if they were shopping for things on snowy days," said one weary customer outside a Schnucks supermarket in Clayton Friday afternoon.

"The shelves were empty," said Rhonda Clark, who also was surprised to see such a huge crowd at the store in mid-afternoon.

Clark was just one of many coronavirus-conscious consumers scurrying about at the popular store.

Shopper after shopper told 5 On Your Side the Clayton store was packed with plenty of people picking up, perhaps, more than their share of hand sanitizer, hand wipes and disinfectants.

"I looked and looked for Lysol, but I couldn't buy not one," said Clark.

Amid all the countless containers of hand wipes she saw fly off the shelves, Clark purposely purchased two.

"Right now, I don't think there's a need to hoard. I think you should only buy what you need for your household," added Clark.

5 On Your Side then spotted a shopper who wore a mask and bright yellow rubber gloves as she walked quickly to her car.

Her biggest concern?

"I don't want to get it. In light of the coronavirus, I wouldn't have on these yellow gloves and I wouldn't have on a mask, but I'm doing everything I can to protect myself and stay healthy especially since I have serious, pre-existing conditions," said the 56-year-old woman.

Nearly a week after the first known coronavirus case in Missouri, several stores are still running out of hand sanitizer, hand wipes and disinfectant sprays because many people keep buying the supplies in bulk.

At Greenleaf Market in downtown St. Louis, they're telling customers to limit themselves to buying two bottles of hand sanitizer. And that item is in such hot demand, it's now located behind the customer service counter.

"We have a limited amount of sanitizer, and so we want as many customers as possible to get it and that's why we now have it behind customer service. When the coronavirus threat goes away, then we will put it back on the shelves," said Steve Roberts, the store director at Greenleaf Market.

The store is also telling its customers to limit themselves to buying two cases of water as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in Missouri.

