South Korea’s government says it will strap electronic wristbands on people who defy self-quarantine orders.

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the United States was more than 501,000 around midnight ET on Saturday, according to the count by Johns Hopkins University. There have been over 18,000 deaths in the U.S. and 29,000 recoveries.

The state of New York alone has over 174,000 confirmed cases. That's more than Spain, the country with the second-most cases in the world behind the U.S. On Saturday, the New York metropolitan area accounted for more than half the nation's deaths, with other hot spots in places such as Detroit, Louisiana and Washington, D.C.

Worldwide there are almost 1.7 million confirmed cases with more than 102,700 deaths and 376,000 recoveries.

In a controversial step, South Korea’s government says it will strap electronic wristbands on people who defy self-quarantine orders as it tightens monitoring to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho on Saturday acknowledged the privacy and civil liberty concerns surrounding the bands, which will be enforced through police and local administrative officials after two weeks of preparation and manufacturing.

But he said authorities need more effective monitoring tools because the number of people placed under self-quarantine has ballooned after the country began enforcing 14-day quarantines on all passengers arriving from abroad on April 1 amid worsening outbreaks in Europe and the United States.

