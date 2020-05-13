x
'Headed in right direction' | Task force recommends continued vigilance as COVID-19 numbers begin to decline

Dr. Garza urged people to continue with social distancing and hand washing to prevent "going backwards"
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released metrics showing new COVID-19 admissions were slightly down from Tuesday to Wednesday, and the overall 7-day moving average of patients is continuing to decline.

The task force Incident Commander Dr. Alex Garza said there is still some day-to-day fluctuation, but trends are heading in the right direction.

The total number of patients hospitalized at task force hospitals on Wednesday stands at 513. That's down from the 531 reported on Tuesday

As of Wednesday, the task force also reported 125 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 93 on ventilators. Those numbers are both down from Tuesday.

Garza urged people to continue with social distancing and hand washing even as parts of the region being to open back up, to prevent "going backwards".

He said the metrics are running around where the task force models projected the region to be near the beginning of the pandemic. He also noted that area hospital leaders feel "comfortable with where they are now", especially with ICU numbers continuing to decline.

Garza also mentioned Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, which has been linked to some children with COVID-19 across the country. Dr. Garza noted the syndrome was something being monitored, and that at least one patient in the St. Louis area was suspected to have the syndrome. Garza said the link between the syndrome and COVID-19 still needs some more investigation.

The task force reported 34 patients were discharged on Tuesday, and 1,745 have been discharged overall.

