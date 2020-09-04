ST. LOUIS — When she found out that school would be closed for a few weeks, Tracy LaRose wanted to find a way to help. She was worried about students transitioning to learning from home, and she wanted to find a way to make herself useful during this troubling time.

So, she donned her Einstein wig, and got to work.

She decided to do a “science experiment of the day,” every weekday at 10 a.m. live on Facebook.

She’s also uploading them to YouTube for her teacher friends to put on their Google Classrooms for their students.

Brilliant idea Tracy!

And in the words of Albert Einstein, “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.”

Check out her playlist here.

