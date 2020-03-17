ST. LOUIS — Many people are asking what they can do to help during this difficult time amid the coronavirus concerns.

We’ve put together a list of what you can do to help from inside your home.

Operation Food Search said it is in close contact with schools and state agencies and it is ready to help if kids aren't able to get meals due to schools being closed. Click here to donate

To help support restaurants during this time – you can purchase gift cards online to use later.

St. Louis Area Foodbank

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Area Foodbank says right now the current need is for monetary donations. It is currently setting up mobile food distribution points throughout the region and expects an unprecedented need. To make a financial donation, visit their website.

United Way

For anyone in need of support, call 2-1-1. United Way will help callers with their needs. If you would like to volunteer, visit the United Way’s Volunteer Center.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the following steps to help cope with stress and anxiety during this time:

Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.

Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.

Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.

Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

