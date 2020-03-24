O'FALLON, Ill. — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is now accepting donations of sewn non-clinical face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The hospital has sufficient supply of surgical masks and other personal protective equipment for clinicians, according to a press release.

However, the hospital is accepting homemade, sewn cloth face masks for use by patients as they enter the hospital and for the limited visitors allowed under the “no visitor” policy.

The hospital said it has established criteria for the homemade masks that must be followed. For directions and videos on how to make the masks, click here.

Donated masks must be bundled in no more than 25 increments in a sealed zip-close bag, according to the release.

“We are grateful for the community’s support and willingness to help during these unprecedented times. It is another demonstration of the compassionate and servant hearts of our area residents,” said Dave Garris, director of philanthropy for St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Foundation.

The hospital also mentioned that volunteers should follow Illinois' stay-at-home order and shouldn’t leave their homes to purchase supplies. The hospital asks those who already have those supplies at home to consider donating.

Volunteers should not drop off the masks at the hospital. The hospital said they partnered with Scott Credit Union, who agreed to be drop-off sites on the following dates and locations:

East Belleville, 2020 N. Belt E. on Thursday, March 26, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Fairview Heights, 555 Lincoln Hwy. on Thursday, March 26, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

O’Fallon, 712 W Hwy. 50 on Friday, March 27, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information and resources, visit the hospital’s website.

