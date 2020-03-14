ST. LOUIS — The slots will go silent and the blackjack tables will be empty at all Illinois casinos starting Monday.

The Illinois Gaming Board announced all 10 of the state’s casinos will close for two weeks beginning, Monday, March 16.

“The public health of patrons, casino employees, IGB staff and others is of paramount importance,” the IGB wrote in a news release Friday night.

The closure impacts two casinos in the metro St. Louis area: Argosy Casino Alton and the Casino Queen in East St. Louis.

Below is the full list of 10 casinos in Illinois:

Argosy Casino Alton

Casino Queen

Harrah’s Joliet Casino & Hotel

Grand Victoria Casino

Hollywood Casino Joliet

Rivers Casino

Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino

Harrah’s Metropolis Casino & Hotel

Jumer’s Casino & Hotel

Officials with the gaming board said they are continuing to monitor the developments and will update the casinos and the public as frequently as possible.

The Missouri Gaming Commission has not made any announcements regarding casinos as of Friday evening.

This is just the latest closure due to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area. You can check out our full list by clicking here.

