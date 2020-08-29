2,149 confirmed Illinois COVID-19 cases with 20 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — The Illinois Department of Public Health has put a ``warning label” on 30 of the state’s 102 counties as officials announced 2,149 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths.

The deaths reported Friday raises the state’s death toll since March to 7,997. Health officials place a warning label on a county when it reports rising “risk indicators.”

There are varied reasons for counties are given warnings. However, some of the common factors are increased cases and outbreaks associated with weddings and other large gatherings, transmission within households, cases in long-term care facilities and travel to neighboring states.