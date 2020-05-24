WATCH LIVE | Illinois Gov. Pritzker's Sunday update at 11 a.m.

On Friday, Pritzker said the entire state was on track to move into phase 3 of re-opening.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Gov. Pritzker will address the state and take questions from the media, Sunday morning from the state capital. It is not clear if this will be COVID-19 update for the state, or if the governor will speak on other issues.



On Friday, Pritzker said the entire state was on track to move into phase 3 of re-opening, but urged caution and continued social distancing ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

"Wear face coverings. Wash your hands. Make sure you're not gathering in large groups," Prtizker said during his briefing Friday afternoon.

He said he was encouraged by the number of people who have been tested, which is approaching the 700,000 mark.

"All of Illinois appears to be on track to move into phase three next Friday," Pritzker said.

During phase 3, bars and restaurants in the state will be able to resume operations with outdoor seating only. Tables will have to be 6 feet apart and away from sidewalks. Masks and distancing measures for staff must continue to be followed.

Also, state parks also will reopen under phase 3. Boating or camping with up to 10 people will also be permitted.

There has been a total of 105,444 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,715 deaths as of May 22, according to data on the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

On May 5, Gov. Pritzker announced a five-phase, regional plan for reopening the state.

"We set guidance at the state level and at the local level, they can set guidelines that are more stringent," he said.