Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis tests positive for COVID-19

Davis said his slightly elevated temperature is the only symptom he has experienced

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, a statement from his office said.

In the statement, Davis said he noticed his body temperature was 99 degrees — slightly higher than his usual temperature — during a daily check Wednesday morning. Because of the slight increase, he and his wife both got tested Wednesday morning.

Davis said his result came back positive but his wife's came back negative. He also said members of his staff that have been working together in person over the last week tested negative as well.

Davis said his slightly elevated temperature is the only symptom he has experienced.

He said is office is working to contact constituents with whom he came in contact. Davis represents Illinois's 13th congressional district, which covers parts of Bond, Champaign, Madison, McLean and Sangamon counties, and all of Christian, Calhoun, De Witt, Greene, Jersey, Macon, Macoupin, Montgomery and Piatt counties.

"Having consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician (OAP) of Congress and local county health officials, our office is contacting constituents I have met with in-person within the previous 48 hours, per CDC guidelines," the statement said.

Davis said his office is postponing all public events over the next few days until he tests negative.

"My staff and I take COVID-19 very seriously. My wife is a nurse and a cancer survivor, which puts her in an at-risk category like so many Americans," Davis said. "My office and I have always followed and will continue to follow CDC guidelines, use social distancing, and wear masks or face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained."

You can read the full statement below:

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. Since the beginning of this pandemic, I have taken my temperature twice daily because serving in Congress means I interact with many people, and it’s my duty to protect the health of those I serve. This morning, my temperature clocked in at 99 degrees Fahrenheit, which is higher than normal for me.

"Because of the high temperature, my wife and I received a test this morning. While my test came back positive, my wife’s test came back negative. My staff who I’ve worked with in-person this week have received negative tests as well. Other than a higher-than-normal temperature, I am showing no symptoms at this time and feel fine.

"Having consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician (OAP) of Congress and local county health officials, our office is contacting constituents I have met with in-person within the previous 48 hours, per CDC guidelines.

"My staff and I take COVID-19 very seriously. My wife is a nurse and a cancer survivor, which puts her in an at-risk category like so many Americans. My office and I have always followed and will continue to follow CDC guidelines, use social distancing, and wear masks or face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained.

"I will postpone public events our office has planned for the coming days until I receive a negative test. I will continue to serve my constituents virtually from home while I quarantine. Our district offices throughout central and southwestern Illinois remain open for constituents as well.