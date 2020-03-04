ST. LOUIS — Operation Spare a Square gives toilet paper to people who need it. It was started by an Instacart shopper from Arnold who was having a hard time finding it for customers.

So, she took to Facebook with a plea.

Karin Kostich said, "I said, guys, this is what's going on. People that are elderly that cannot leave their house, they are high risk, they are disabled. They have to have toilet paper. I asked for donations."

The next day, Kostich collected 200 rolls from her Facebook friends to help fill the need.

She immediately drove some to a customer, who was desperate.

"He was surprised because I knocked on the door and he wasn't expecting me. And he's like well who is it, it's Karin from Instacart," she said. "And he comes to the door, and he's like, but I didn't order this. And I said no, but some people wanted to give it to you because we care."

Karin continues to show kindness by giving her Instacart customers free toilet paper based on need.

"If they are elderly or they say, 'We really just have to have it, we have like two rolls.' I just go ahead and give it to them. Because I keep it in the car with me," she said.

Today would have been baseball's Opening Day.

The Cardinals aren't playing so the staff at a school in Manchester found a clever way to still play ball.

The teachers and principal at Parkway Southwest Middle School played a game of virtual catch and posted the video online.

The kindness continues in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Cub Scout Pack 4034 wanted to collect food to help feed the community during COVID-19. But since they can't go door-to-door, they started a virtual drive, and made a video, asking for donations to the St. Louis Area Foodbank. You can donate here.

People in Arnold, Manchester, and Glen Carbon are doing their part to show kindness, all using social media in unique ways.

