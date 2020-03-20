COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A young child is among the latest to test positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter shared from School District U-46 in Cook County, Illinois, a student who attends the Independence Center for Early Learning tested positive for the coronavirus.

A school spokesperson said it was notified by the Cook County Department of Health on Thursday.

“The student has been isolated and is expected to remain in isolation/self quarantine to prevent spreading the virus. Due to health privacy laws, the identity of the student will not be released. Please keep this student in your thoughts and prayers and please respect the student and his/her family during this incredibly difficult time. We will provide you with as much information and updates as possible,” Superintendent Tony Sanders wrote in a letter.

Cook County is about four hours from the St. Louis area.

On March 18, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced three more people died due to the coronavirus – a Will County resident in his 50s, a Cook County resident in her 80s and an out-of-state resident in her 70s who was previously in Sangamon County.

RELATED: 3 more COVID-19 deaths in Illinois, 136 new cases Thursday

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

RELATED: Live coronavirus updates: New restrictions expected on travel between US, Mexico

RELATED: Stocks open higher on Wall Street at end of a brutal week

RELATED: List of things closed, canceled in St. Louis area due to coronavirus concerns