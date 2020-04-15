TROY, Mo. — An inmate at the Lincoln County Jail has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman with the sheriff’s department confirmed with 5 On Your Side. This is the jail’s first COVID-19 case.

The inmate is a federal prisoner being housed in the jail. He’s been there for two years, the spokesman said.

The prisoner has been separated from other inmates into his own jail cell to help prevent the virus from spreading to other prisoners.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has changed the way deputies bring in and book new inmates over the last several weeks. They now have a separate area for new inmates, so that the officer bringing them in doesn’t come into contact with the other inmates already there.

The sheriff’s office said no officers, deputies or jail employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.

Read more: