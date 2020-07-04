ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters are used to be on the frontlines of protecting the community, but on Monday, they took a moment to help those who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.
Members of the Clayton Fire Department pooled their Monday and sent dinner to the emergency room workers at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights.
“Thank you for all the work you are doing on the frontlines & know that we are here to support you,” the fire department wrote on Twitter.
Photos shared online showed several firefighters handing off meals to the hospital workers.
In an effort to continue supporting the St. Louis County community, firefighters bought the meals from JP Fields, a restaurant in Clayton.
