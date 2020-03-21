ST. LOUIS — Licensed Professional Counselor Eve Dyson with Every Child’s Hope joined 5 On Your Side to talk about how people can cope with the stress and anxiety that many have from the coronavirus. She also talked about how to help kids cope.

Dyson offered this “Comfort Card” for people to use as a kind of cheat sheet to de-stress.

