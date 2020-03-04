JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to give an update on possible statewide stay-at-home orders in his update Friday afternoon.

Gov. Parson typically gives his live updates on Facebook at 3 p.m. But on Friday, it got pushed back to 5 p.m.

Missouri remains one of just 10 states that don’t have a statewide stay-at-home order. Several counties and cities have issued their own mandates and guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Gov. Parson again stressed Missourians should follow their local orders and exercise personal responsibility. He said he would give an update on statewide orders on Friday.

Missouri’s coronavirus cases topped 2,000 on Friday.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri has 2,113 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 279 more than on Thursday.

The state report included 19 deaths, which was unchanged from Thursday.



However, the state’s report on Friday included three deaths in St. Louis County. Earlier Friday, the county confirmed its seventh death from the coronavirus. The state also is reporting three deaths in St. Charles County, but that county’s health department confirmed six deaths Thursday night. And Jefferson County confirmed its first death COVID-19 death on Thursday, but it’s not included in the state’s count.

Those additional deaths would bring the state’s total to at least 27 people statewide.

You can see a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri with 5 On Your Side's interactive map below.

