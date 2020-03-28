JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Missouri increased by more than 100 for the fourth day in a row, bringing the state's total to 838.

According to the state's website, St. Louis County has the most cases with 313. That's an increase of 66 cases from Friday.

The numbers for Missouri have increased rapidly in the last week. On March 21, the state had just 89 cases.

State and local leaders have said the increase was expected as testing ramped up and the testing guidelines were loosened.

The age breakdown of Missouri's cases are as follows:

Under 20

20-24 89

25-29 66

30-34 60

35-39 64

40-44 67

45-49 59

50-54 95

55-59 85

60-64 79

65-69 43

70-74 43

75-79 29

80+ 38

You can see a county by county breakdown with our interactive map.

The map reports the highest number of confirmed cases for each local county. The numbers from county health department officials may not match the state count.

