ST. LOUIS — For the third day in a row, Missouri has topped its single-day high of new cases of COVID-19.
There are now nine deaths and 670 confirmed cases across the state as of Friday evening, according to health officials.
That’s an increase of 168 cases from Thursday, and it’s the third day in a row the number has jumped by more than 100 cases.
Missouri came into Monday with 106 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Now, the workweek is ending with 670.
Gov. Mike Parson warned last week that numbers would start to rise sharply with more testing becoming available, new options to run samples and loosened guidelines on who could get tested.
The age breakdowns for the cases listed on the state's website are as follows:
- Under 20: 15
- 20-29: 126
- 30-39: 102
- 40-49: 98
- 50-59: 144
- 60-69: 98
- 70-79: 59
- 80+: 28
The cases also are broken down by whether the person traveled.
- Travel: 40
- Contact: 22
- No Known Contact: 9
- Unknown: 599
You can see a county-by-county breakdown with 5 On Your Side’s interactive map below.
