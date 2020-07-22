'No mask, no service': You might start seeing these signs around St. Louis County

The Saint Louis County Department of Public Health has created mask mandate posters that local businesses can print out and post in their stores

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new addition to those ubiquitous "no shirt, no shoes, no service" signs might start popping up in store windows soon.

The Saint Louis County Department of Public Health has created mask mandate posters that local businesses can print out and post in their stores. There are two options: a generic poster explaining the mask requirement and another that reads, "No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service."

The signs feature a QR code that takes people to stlcorona.com.

Per a public health order, employees and members of the public are required to wear masks or face coverings in St. Louis County. Businesses have the legal right to refuse service to people who aren't wearing them.

On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,138 new COVID-19 cases in the state, a new single-day record. St. Louis County reported 247 new cases, the second-highest single-day total for the county.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the signs were created to help businesses with enforcing the mandate.

“What we have found almost universally is once we communicate with a business then they begin complying with our guidelines,” Page said in a previous briefing. “In fact, we have heard more from businesses who have been thanking us for this mask mandate so they can tell their customers and their patrons, ‘Look, this is a mandate, this is a requirement from the county health department. Please put on masks.’”

Mask violation reports can be made on the city's coronavirus website.