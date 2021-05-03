COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to improve in St. Louis area

The seven-day average for admissions is the lowest since Sept. 22 and the seven-day average for hospitalizations is the lowest since Oct. 11

ST. LOUIS — The seven-day average for COVID-19 admissions and hospitalizations are at their lowest levels since at least September and October respectively as coronavirus numbers continue to improve.

On Thursday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a seven-day average of 32 admissions — the lowest since Sept. 22 — and a seven-day average of 266 COVID-19 hospitalizations — the lowest since Oct. 11.

Despite decreasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, staffed bed hospital capacity was at 86% and ICUs are at 84% of their total staffed bed capacity.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for March 4.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 23 yesterday to 30 today .

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 36 yesterday to 32 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 276 yesterday to 266 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 234 yesterday to 237 today .

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 26 yesterday to 27 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs remained the same at 64 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 46 yesterday to 41 today.

The number of COVID deaths increased – from 2 yesterday to 5 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID remained the same at 4 today.

Across the system hospitals, 36 COVID-19 patients* were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 19,556.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 86%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 84% of their total staffed bed capacity.

* There is a delay in reporting discharges from one health system. We will update this number on Friday, March 5, 2021

In Missouri, the state's health department reported 479,536 cases and 8,150 deaths as of Thursday, a single-day increase of 467 cases and two deaths.

The department also reported 4,524,474 PCR tests, an increase of 16,298.

According to the state's vaccine dashboard, 1,400,798 doses have been administered in the state, an increase of 44,013 in the last 24-hours. The state says 15.0% of people have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine — up from 14.5% yesterday — and 7.8% are fully vaccinated — up from 7.6% yesterday.

In Illinois, the state's health department reported 1,193,260 cases and 20,668 deaths as of Thursday, an increase of 1,740 cases and 42 deaths.

The department also reported 18,389,512 tests as of Thursday, an increase of 73,990.

According to the state's vaccine dashboard, 2,993,543 doses have been administered in the state, an increase of 93,202 in the last 24 hours.