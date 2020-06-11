Task force holds briefing as COVID-19 records reported in St. Louis area, Missouri, Illinois

The briefing comes as the task force reports a record number of new admissions, and Missouri and Illinois both report single-day records for new cases

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding its Friday afternoon briefing on hospital conditions in the St. Louis area.

The briefing comes as the task force reports a record number of new admissions, and Missouri and Illinois both report single-day records for new cases.

You can watch the briefing on the task force's Facebook page or in the video player below.

In Monday's briefing, Dr. Alex Garza, the task force commander, said hospitals are at or over capacity due to the increase in hospitalizations in the area, and numbers have continued to increase throughout the week.

"Our hospitals and our ICU use continue to fill with patients, with COVID-19 patients and with regular patients. And those admissions continue daily. So I've said this multiple times over the past couple of weeks, but I think it bears repeating that we just can't continue on this trend," Dr. Garza said Monday.

On Friday, the task force reported 97 new COVID-19 admissions, a single-day record. In the last two days, task force hospitals have reported more than 191 new admissions.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,376 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, a single-day record.

The department said it will be following CDC guidance in reporting suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases as a combined number. Because of this, the number of cases reported by the department Tuesday was 465,540. That number included 7,673 probable cases the department was previously aware of and 10,376 confirmed cases.

The department also reported 49 new deaths and 98,401 new tests Friday, bringing the totals in the state to 10,079 deaths and 8,215,129. Probable deaths are being reported separately by the health department.

In Missouri, the department reported a total of 200,507 cases and 3,131 deaths as of Friday, a single-day increase of 3,931 new cases and 25 deaths. The increase in new cases was a single-day record.