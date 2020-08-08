COVID-19 hospital admissions up slightly across St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — New hospital admissions due to COVID-19 are up, according to data provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force. New admissions jumped from 37 yesterday to 46 today.
Below are the data points provided by the Task Force on August 8: The data is lagged two days.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased - from 274 yesterday to 277 today.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 279 yesterday to 276 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 148 yesterday to 131 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 71 yesterday to 67 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased from 37 yesterday to 40 today
Across the system hospitals, 42 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 4,205.