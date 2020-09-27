Task force provides update on COVID-19 in St. Louis

The 7-day moving averages of COVID-19 hospital admission and hospitalizations both remained the same

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Sunday.

The task force reported a decrease in new COVID-19 hospital admissions (data is lagged two days).

The 7-day moving averages of COVID-19 hospital admission and hospitalizations both remained the same.

Here is a full breakdown of the data:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 40 to 29

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 35

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same at 266

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 248 to 257

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 109 to 117

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs remained the same at 76

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 47 to 49

Across the system hospitals, 34 COVID-19 patients were discharged Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 6,200.

As of Saturday, St. Louis reported 6,922 total cases and 197 deaths. As of Sunday, Missouri reported 123,406 total cases and 2,063 deaths.