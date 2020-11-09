St. Louis area hospital admissions below 'red zone,' tasks force reports

Statewide, there were more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS — New hospital admissions in the St. Louis area fell below 30 this week -- well under the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force's red zone of 40.

In its update Friday, the task force reported 28 new hospital admissions (with data lagged two days).

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a cumulative total of 99,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, an increase of 1,569 cases. It also reported 1,701 total deaths, an increase of 10 deaths.

The seven-day positive rate remained steady at 12.7%.

And while St. Louis County still accounts for the highest number of cases, rural counties have reported the highest percentage of case increases. Gasconade, Worth and Grundy counties all reported increases above 30%.

The task force released the following data for COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis area:

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 34 yesterday to 32 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 279 yesterday to 274 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 261 yesterday to 267 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 96 yesterday to 105 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 81 yesterday to 79 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 53 yesterday to 49 today.

Across the system hospitals, 47 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,587.