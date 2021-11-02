Hospital admissions at lowest level since Oct. 21, 2020 as task force leader responds to attack from Parson

On Thursday, the task force reported a seven-day average of 47 COVID-19 admissions per day, the first time the number has dipped below 50 since Oct. 23

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported improving COVID-19 hospital numbers again Thursday, but they also released a statement after being called out by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

On Thursday, the task force reported a seven-day average of 47 COVID-19 admissions per day, the first time the number has dipped below 50 since Oct. 23, 2020, and the lowest since Oct. 21, 2020.

Hospitalizations continued to decline as well, with the total number of hospitalizations decreasing from 382 to 367, and the seven-day average for hospitalizations went from 409 to 400.

The task force said staffed bed hospital capacity and ICU capacity are both at 82% across task force hospitals.

In the most recent briefing, Dr. Alex Garza, the incident commander of the task force, called recent improvements "really good news."

In Jefferson City Thursday, Gov. Parson also spent a considerable portion of his Thursday briefing criticizing St. Louis area health leaders for "misleading the people of St. Louis," repeatedly name-checking the pandemic task force head Dr. Alex Garza, each time incorrectly calling him Garzi.

"In November, Dr. Garzi chose to doubt our state's balanced approach, but during that same time, Missouri began a trend that has led us to be one of the lowest transmission rates of COVID-19 in the country," Parson said. "Rather than admitting that there was a wrong decision about the path Missouri is on, Dr. Garzi is now spreading information, false information about the vaccine administrated in the St. Louis area to once more spread fear and panic. The people of St. Louis deserve better from their local leaders."

Parson said Region C — which includes St. Louis, St. Louis County, Franklin, Pike, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Jefferson, St. Charles, Lincoln, Washington, Warren and St. Francois counties — has received 37% of Missouri's federally-supplied vaccines, an allocation he says is in line with a percentage of the state's total population.

The task force released the following statement in response:

The most important thing right now is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly, safely and equitably as possible. The recent increase in the allocation of vaccine from the state will help us vaccinate more Missourians in our region.

We are confident in the way we estimate the number of doses received by Region C, and our goal has always been to ensure fair and equitable distribution of vaccine with all of our partners.

We will continue to work with the State of Missouri and our regional partners as we have throughout the pandemic, to care for our community and increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The next task force briefing will be Friday afternoon.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Feb. 11.