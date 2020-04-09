Illinois reports 5,368 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 after backlog of tests worked through

The slowdown in testing was due to the large volume of testing occurring in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health

ILLINOIS, USA — The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 5,368 new cases of COVID-19 in the state after a slowdown in data processing occurred earlier this week.

29 additional COVID-19 related deaths were also reported.

The slowdown in testing was due to the large volume of testing occurring in Illinois, according to IDPH.

The backlog of the created by the slowdown in IDPH data systems has now been fixed. Two system upgrades were also put in place to allow for faster processing capacity

“Although the slowdown did delay the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers, it did not affect the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way,” IDPH said in a release.

IDPH has reported a total of 245,371 cases including 8,143 deaths in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

As of Thursday evening, 1,621 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

4,309,91 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Illinois overall.