Illinois surpasses 1M COVID-19 cases as St. Louis County reports 48 new deaths

On Thursday, Illinois reported 1,008,045 confirmed COVID-19 cases, surpassing 1,000,000 less than a year after the first case was reported

ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, Illinois became the fifth state to surpass 1,000,000 COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, the state's health department reported 8,757 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the state to 1,008,045.

It comes less than a year after the state reported its first case.

The other states to report more than 1,000,000 cases are California, Florida, New York and Texas.

Illinois' health department also reported 17,272 COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday, a single-day increase of 176 on Thursday.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed onto a letter demanding the federal government distribute reserved COVID-19 vaccines.

In the letter signed by seven other governors, they say "the federal government currently has upwards of 50% of currently produced vaccines held back by the administration for reasons unknown."

“In each of our states, vaccine delivery has been much slower than we anticipated, so it is imperative that the federal government distribute the vaccines it is holding on reserve," Pritzker said in a statement. "These vaccines will save millions of Americans from the unnecessary danger and hardship of contracting COVID-19.”

In St. Louis County, the number of deaths reported on the health department's dashboard increased by 46 Thursday. According to the department's chart showing the dates on which the deaths occurred, none of the deaths were in the last 24 hours.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 25 new deaths Thursday.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for January 7.