Illinois surpasses 1M COVID-19 cases as St. Louis County reports 48 new deaths

ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, Illinois became the fifth state to surpass 1,000,000 COVID-19 cases.
On Thursday, the state's health department reported 8,757 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the state to 1,008,045.
It comes less than a year after the state reported its first case.
The other states to report more than 1,000,000 cases are California, Florida, New York and Texas.
Illinois' health department also reported 17,272 COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday, a single-day increase of 176 on Thursday.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed onto a letter demanding the federal government distribute reserved COVID-19 vaccines.
In the letter signed by seven other governors, they say "the federal government currently has upwards of 50% of currently produced vaccines held back by the administration for reasons unknown."
“In each of our states, vaccine delivery has been much slower than we anticipated, so it is imperative that the federal government distribute the vaccines it is holding on reserve," Pritzker said in a statement. "These vaccines will save millions of Americans from the unnecessary danger and hardship of contracting COVID-19.”
In St. Louis County, the number of deaths reported on the health department's dashboard increased by 46 Thursday. According to the department's chart showing the dates on which the deaths occurred, none of the deaths were in the last 24 hours.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 25 new deaths Thursday.
The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for January 7.
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 111 yesterday to 86 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 102 yesterday to 100 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased - from 797 yesterday to 795 today.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 805 yesterday to 777 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 62 yesterday to 53 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 154 yesterday to 151 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 98 yesterday to 97 today.
- The number of COVID deaths increased – from 21 yesterday to 24 today.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths increased – from 18 yesterday to 19 today.
- Across the system hospitals, 139 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 15,330.
- Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 85%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 87% of their total staffed bed capacity.