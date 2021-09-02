Jefferson County drops to COVID-19 ‘orange’ status, first time in 14 weeks

This is the first time Jefferson County has been in the “orange status” since the week of October 18, 2020

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — After 14 weeks in the “red status", Jefferson County health officials said Tuesday the county has moved to the "orange status" after a drop in seven-day rolling averages of COVID-19 cases per day.

This is the first time Jefferson County has been in the “orange status” since the week of October 18, 2020. The Week 5 epidemiological reports show the rolling 7-day average of cases per day per 100,000 residents at 24.95, under the 25-case threshold for “red status”.

According to the press release, Jefferson County began seeing a drop in case numbers when a county-wide prevention campaign strategy was implemented which included public education, mask orders, social distancing requirements and hygiene awareness. The release also said the addition of vaccine delivery will continue to help bring case numbers down.

“Though we are excited to share that our color status has dropped significantly, we must stay the course with our prevention efforts to maintain the gains we are currently seeing,” states Jefferson County Health Department Director, Kelley Vollmar. “We encourage folks to continue wearing their masks, practice social distancing and proper hand washing, and consider receiving the COVID-19 vaccine when they are eligible.”

The county's color-coded guidance, ranging from green, yellow, orange to red, gives recommendations on how individuals, bars, restaurants, schools, fitness centers and other organizations and businesses should act.