Jefferson County drops to safer 'yellow' range of daily COVID-19 cases

The county had been at 'orange' for the last six weeks and saw a 49% decrease in cases the last week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jefferson County's number of COVID-19 cases decreased this week, dipping the county into the "yellow" status for the first time in six weeks.

It marks just the second time in 2021 the county has been in the yellow, with the week of Feb. 28 being the first.

The epidemiological report, released Wednesday, shows the rolling 7-day average of cases per day per 100,000 residents at 7.49, under the 10-case threshold for "orange" status.

Jefferson County has had a 49% decrease in cases over the last seven days, according to epidemiologist Sara Wilton, and that has put the county in the "yellow." The percent positivity for April 18-24 was 5.83%, which is also classified as yellow, according to the White House methods.

“We are excited to see our color status change to 'yellow' as we continue to see our average 7-day cases and percent positive decrease,” Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar said. “We’ve made it to 'yellow' once before only to watch it return back to 'orange' the next week.

"This makes it all the more important to stay the course with our prevention efforts to maintain the gains we are currently seeing."

On Feb. 28, the county reported a positivity rate of 4.1% — the lowest level since June 2020. Then the positivity rate climbed steadily for the next four weeks.

Jefferson County Health Department still urges CDC prevention measures, including hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a mask when recommended and getting vaccinated.

The percent of fully vaccinated residents has been rising, having reached 16.56% of the population of Jefferson County. Over the last month, the percent of fully vaccinated residents has increased about 2% each week.

All month, a mass vaccination site has been open inside a vacant grocery store building.

Those who are interested in receiving the vaccine should register through the department's website. Anyone without internet access can call the county's COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Line at 636-789-8941.

CDC Week 16 Case Updates: (as of 4/28/2021)

Total cases: 23,161, active cases: 143

Total deaths: 240