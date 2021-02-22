COVID-19 hospital numbers continue trending down in St. Louis area as Missouri reports 410 cases

The seven-day average for hospitalizations in the St. Louis area trended down Sunday, as it has for more than a month

ST. LOUIS — Coronavirus numbers in St. Louis area hospitals continued to trend down Sunday as Missouri reported fewer than 1,000 new cases for the 10th consecutive day.

The number of COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area hospitals increased slightly Sunday, but the seven-day average continued to trend down, as it has for more than a month.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for February 21.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 45 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 41 yesterday to 42 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased - from 319 yesterday to 315 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 293 yesterday to 301 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 24 yesterday to 36 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 70 yesterday to 67 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 55 yesterday to 52 today.

The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 7 yesterday to 5 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID decreased – from 7 yesterday to 6 today.

Across the system hospitals, 29 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 19,075.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 76%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 79% of their total staffed bed capacity.

In Missouri, the state's health department reported 474,997 cases and 7,715 deaths as of Sunday, a single-day increase of 410 cases and no deaths.

Sunday was the 10th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases.

The department also reported 4,395,885 tests, a single-day increase of 10,912.

According to the department's vaccine dashboard, 1,024,449 vaccine doses have been administered as of Sunday, a single-day increase of 17,465. According to the dashboard, 11.4% of people have received at least one dose, up from 11.3% Saturday, and 5.3% of people have received both doses, up from 5.1% on Saturday.

In Illinois, the health department reported 1,174,409 cases and 20,269 deaths as of Sunday, a single-day increase of 1,585 cases and 35 deaths.

The department also reported 17,622,800 tests as of Sunday, a single-day increase of 75,269.