Missouri sets record for new COVID-19 cases for 4th consecutive day with 1,652 cases

In the last 24 hours, 375 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in St. Louis County, breaking the single-day case record for the fourth consecutive day. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 10,319

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,652 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday,

That tops yesterday’s record of 1,637.

This also means that that single-day reports of cases in Missouri have stayed above 1,000 for the past four days.

As far as COVID-19 tests, 9,331 have been reported from the state over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 612,615.

The positivity rate of the virus in Missouri also increased over the last 24 hours also increase, from 6.25% on July 23 to 6.42% on July 24.