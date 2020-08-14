Task force gives COVID-19 briefing

Incident commander of the task force said promising trends in hospitalization and modeling data show the St. Louis area is starting to limit the spread of the virus

The St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force is giving its briefing.

This week, Dr. Alex Garza, the incident commander of the task force, said promising trends in hospitalization and modeling data show the St. Louis area is starting to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,473 new cases COVID-19 Friday, bringing the cumulative total to 65,270 cases. The state also reported 10 new deaths for a total of 1,335.

In addition, there have been 13,512 new tests and the state's positivity rate is up to 7.91% from 7.86%.