Positivity rates in Missouri, Illinois continue to decrease as hospitalizations in St. Louis fall

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported improving numbers in the St. Louis area as Missouri and Illinois report decreasing positivity rates.

On Tuesday, the task force reported fewer than 700 COVID-19 patients for the fourth consecutive day. Additionally, the seven-day average for new admissions dipped below 100 for the first time since Jan. 13.

Saturday was the first day with fewer than 700 coronavirus patients in area hospitals since Nov. 12. The current seven-day average for hospitalizations is the lowest since Nov. 15.

Although COVID-19 hospitalizations are decreasing, hospital capacity on Tuesday was at 86% and ICU capacity was at 87%.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Jan. 19.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased - from 67 yesterday to 80 today .

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 100 yesterday to 97 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased - from 715 yesterday to 702 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 670 yesterday to 668 today .

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 60 yesterday to 48 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 132 yesterday to 134 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 82 yesterday to 86 today.

The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 17 yesterday to 11 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths decreased – from 16 yesterday to 14 today.

Across the system hospitals, 107 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 16,662.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 86%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 87% of their total staffed bed capacity.

In Missouri, the health department reported 440,197 cases and 6263 deaths as of Tuesday, a single-day increase of 1357 cases and seven deaths.

The department also reported 3,959,087 PCR tests Tuesday, a single-day increase of 11,890.

According to the department's dashboard, the state's seven-day positivity rate was 12.7%, down from 12.9% the previous day.

In Illinois, the health department reported 1,076,532 cases and 18,291 deaths as of Tuesday, a single-day increase of 4,318 cases and 33 deaths.

The department also reported 14,898,528 PCR tests Tuesday, a single-day increase of 71,533.

According to the department, the state's seven-day positivity rate was 5.7%, down from 5.9% the previous day.

In the Metro East, the health department reported a seven-day positivity average of 8.8% Tuesday, the lowest since Oct. 28.