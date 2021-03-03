St. Louis area COVID-19 hospital admissions lowest since October

The seven-day average for hospital admissions is below 40 for the first time in months

ST. LOUIS — The seven-day average for COVID-19 hospital admissions in the St. Louis area Tuesday dipped below 40 for the first time since October.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, 30 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to area hospitals, bring the seven-day average from 40 to 39.

The task force has said more than 40 admissions per day is what they consider the red-zone. The admissions average is down significantly from the peak of 141 on Nov. 22, 2020.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for March 2.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 38 yesterday to 30 today .

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 40 yesterday to 39 today. This is the first time it has been below 40 since October 10, 2020.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 299 yesterday to 291 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 284 yesterday to 266 today .

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 21 yesterday to 38 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 70 yesterday to 65 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 45 yesterday to 46 today.

The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 8 yesterday to 1 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID remained the same at 5 today.

Across the system hospitals, 49 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 19,476.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 84%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 86% of their total staffed bed capacity.

In Missouri, the state's health department reported 478,682 cases and 7,932 deaths as of Tuesday, an increase of 266 cases and 13 deaths.

The department also reported 4,497,905 PCR tests, an increase of 7,904 tests.

According to the state's vaccine dashboard, 1,315,867 doses administered, a single-day increase of 28,191 doses. The dashboard said 14.2% of people have received at least one dose of the vaccine — up from 13.8 — and 7.3% are fully vaccinated — up from 7.1%.

In Illinois, the state's health department reported 1,189,416 cases and 20,583 deaths as of Tuesday, an increase of 1,577 cases and 47 deaths.

The department also reported 18,234,668 tests as of Tuesday, an increase of 56,181 tests.