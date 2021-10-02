St. Louis area hospitals report fewer than 400 COVID-19 patients for first time since October 2020

On Wednesday, the task force reported 382 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations across task force hospitals, the lowest since Oct. 25, 2020

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported fewer than 400 confirmed COVID-19 patients in task force hospitals for the first time since October 2020.

On Wednesday, the task force reported 382 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations across task force hospitals, the lowest since Oct. 25, 2020 and the first time the hospital census has been below 400 since Oct. 27, 2020.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis area reached their peak on Dec. 1, 2020 when there were 962 hospitalizations. Since the beginning of 2021, hospitalizations have declined sharply. Admissions have also decreased sharply in recent weeks, going from a seven-day average of more than 100 on Jan. 16 to 51 on Wednesday.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Feb. 10.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 42 yesterday to 50 today .

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 54 yesterday to 51 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased - from 421 yesterday to 409 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 400 yesterday to 382 today .

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 46 yesterday to 39 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 81 yesterday to 93 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 62 yesterday to 61 today.

The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 5 yesterday to 4 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths remained the same today at 6.

Across the system hospitals, 71 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 18,494.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 82%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 82% of their total staffed bed capacity.

In Missouri, the health department reported 468,189 cases and 7,161 deaths as of Wednesday, a single-day increase of 876 cases and 12 deaths.

The department also reported 4,276,558 PCR tests, a single-day increase of 11,473 tests.

The department's dashboard said the state's seven-day positivity rate of 7.7%.

According to the department's vaccination dashboard, the state has administered 741,108 COVID-19 vaccine doses, an increase of 25,070 on Wednesday. The percent of people with one dose increased from 8.9% to 9.2%, and the percent of people with two doses increased from 2.8% to 2.9%.

In Illinois, the health department reported 1,152,995 cases and 19,739 deaths as of Wednesday, a single-day increase of 2,825 cases and 53 deaths.

The department also reported 16,822,385 tests as of Wednesday, a single-day increase of 82,885.

The state's seven-day positivity rate remained the same Wednesday, 3.3%.