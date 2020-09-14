Missouri reports more than 1,300 new cases of COVID-19, as St. Louis area statistics continue to level off

Over the weekend, the state hit a grim milestone, surpassing 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported more than 1,332 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 104,079. Nine people died from complications due to the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 1,714, according to health department statistics.

Over the weekend, the state hit a grim milestone, surpassing 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The number of cases is growing at a rate faster than most places. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that over the seven-day period of Sept. 4-10, Missouri saw the sixth-highest number of new cases among all states

Locally, many of the key metrics saw a decrease, including the number of new hospital admissions, which fell from 37 to 24 -- well below 40, which is the number the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force considers the "red zone."

Below is the data provided by the task force Monday:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 37* yesterday to 24 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 35 yesterday to 34 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 275 yesterday to 274 today..

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 271 yesterday to 270 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 96 yesterday to 107 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 76 yesterday to 75 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 44 yesterday to 47 today.

Across the system hospitals, 31 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,702.