Task force does not hold briefing as numbers continue to trend down in St. Louis, Bi-State

The next task force briefing will be Wednesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force did not have a briefing Monday, but they did report coronavirus numbers that continue to trend in the right direction.

On Monday, the task force reported 322 COVID-19 patients across task force hospitals, up from 301 Sunday. Despite the increase, the seven-day average decreased again, from 316 to 313.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for February 22.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 45 yesterday to 39 today .

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 42 yesterday to 43 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased - from 316 yesterday to 313 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 301 yesterday to 322 today .

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 36 yesterday to 45 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 67 yesterday to 76 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 52 yesterday to 54 today.

The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 5 yesterday to 3 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID remained the same at 6 today.

Across the system hospitals, 28 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 19,103.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 79%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 81% of their total staffed bed capacity.

In Missouri, the health department reported 475,348 cases and 7,715 deaths as of Monday, a single-day increase of 351 and no deaths.

The department also reported 4,403,835 PCR tests, a single-day increase of 7,950.

According to the department's vaccine dashboard, 1,029,785 doses have been administered, a single-day increase of 5,336. According to the dashboard, 11.5% of people have received at least one dose — up from 11.4% on Sunday — and 5.3% of people have received both doses — same as Sunday.

In Illinois, the state's health department reported 1,175,655 cases and 20,303 deaths, a single-day increase of 1,246 cases and 34 deaths.

The department also reported 17,660,161 tests, a single-day increase of 37,361.