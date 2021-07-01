47,843 frontline workers at Task Force hospitals have been vaccinated for COVID-19

Dr. Alex Garza said 47,843 frontline workers have been vaccinated, which amounts to between 45% and 65% of the frontline workers in the system

ST. LOUIS — More than 47,000 frontline workers in St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force hospitals have been vaccinated as of Wednesday, the task force's commander said.

Dr. Alex Garza, the incident commander of the task force, said 47,843 frontline workers have been vaccinated, which amounts to between 45% and 65% of the frontline workers in the system.

Dr. Garza said the number does not indicate how many employees are willing or unwilling to get the vaccine, but how many have actually received the vaccine.

"It's a combination of getting through our frontline workers and then understanding the frontline workers that haven't signed up to get vaccine yet," Dr. Garza said. "So that could be either they were waiting for after the holidays, they didn't open their email, they may have been procrastinating, but we know that there are a percentage of people that are holding off on getting vaccine, we just don't have a solid idea what that number is."

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for January 6.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 98* yesterday to 111 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 100* yesterday to 102 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased - from 801 yesterday to 797 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 846 yesterday to 805 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 77 yesterday to 62 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 168 yesterday to 154 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 107 yesterday to 98 today.

The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 22 yesterday to 21 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths decreased – from 19 yesterday to 18 today.

Across the system hospitals, 131 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 15,191.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 86%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 87% of their total staffed bed capacity.

In Missouri, the state's health department reported 408,443 cases and 5,858 deaths as of Wednesday, a single-day increase of 2,854 cases and 33 deaths.

The department also reported 3,724,603 total PCR tests, an increase of 13,275 in the last 24 hours.

According to the department's dashboard, the state's seven-day positivity average increase from 19.6% to 19.7%.

In Illinois, the state's health department reported 999,288 cases and 17,096 deaths as of Wednesday, a single-day increase of 7,569 cases and 137 deaths.

The department also reported 13,698,426 tests, an increase of 80,972 in the last 24 hours.

The state's seven-day positivity average decreased from 8.5% to 8.4%.