7-day average COVID-19 hospitalizations fall in St. Louis area for 19th day in a row

The seven-day average of hospitalizations Wednesday was 592, the first time the average has been lower than 600 since Nov. 12

ST. LOUIS — The seven-day average number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis area decreased again Wednesday, the 19th consecutive day of decreases.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a seven-day average of hospitalizations Wednesday of 592, the first time the average has been lower than 600 since Nov. 12.

Nearly all of the data tracked by the task force trended down Wednesday.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Jan. 27.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased - from 65* yesterday to 71 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 76* yesterday to 73 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased - from 606 yesterday to 572 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 596 yesterday to 572 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 48 yesterday to 47 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 131 yesterday to 121 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 89 yesterday to 86 today.

The number of COVID deaths increased – from 8 yesterday to 15 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths remained the same at 11 today.

Across the system hospitals, 102 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 17,407.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 82%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 82% of their total staffed bed capacity.

The task force also reported changes to admissions data for previous days.

1/19 - 75 admissions, 7-day average of 97

1/20 - 91 admissions, 7-day average of 94

1/21 - 86 admissions, 7-day average of 90

1/22 - 68 admissions, 7-day average of 83

1/23 - 82 admissions, 7-day average of 80

1/24 - 71 admissions, 7-day average of 77

1/25 - 69 admissions, 7-day average of 77

1/26 - 65 admissions, 7-day average of 76

1/27 - 71 admissions, 7-day average of 73

In Missouri, the state's health department reported 452,937 cases and 6,709 deaths as of Wednesday, a single-day increase of 1,444 cases and 23 deaths.

The department also reported 4,086,146 PCR tests, a single-day increase of 14,885 tests.

According to the department's dashboard, the state's positivity rate was 10.4%, the lowest since Oct. 21.

In Illinois, the health department reported 1,112,181 cases and 18,964 deaths as of Wednesday, a single-day increase of 3,751 cases and 81 deaths.

The department also reported 15,633,443 tests as of Wednesday, a single-day increase of 80,124.