COVID-19 hospitalizations down again as admissions average hits lowest point since Nov. 5

On Thursday, the task force reported the lowest hospitalization seven-day average since Nov. 11, 2020 and the lowest admissions seven-day average since Nov. 5, 2020

ST. LOUIS — According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, hospitalizations and admissions continue to trend down in the St. Louis area.

The task force reported a seven-day average of 580 hospitalizations and 70 admissions. It's the lowest hospitalization average since Nov. 11 and the lowest admissions average since Nov. 5, 2020.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Jan. 28.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased - from 71 yesterday to 66 today .

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 73 yesterday to 70 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased - from 592 yesterday to 580 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 572 yesterday to 550 today .

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 47 yesterday to 40 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 121 yesterday to 119 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 86 yesterday to 82 today.

The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 15 yesterday to 14 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths remained the same at 11 today.

Across the system hospitals, 108 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 17,515.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 82%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 81% of their total staffed bed capacity.

In Missouri, the health department reported 454,573 cases and 6,725 deaths as of Thursday, a single-day increase of 1,636 cases and 16 deaths.

The department also reported 4,106,829 PCR tests as of Thursday, a single-day increase of 20,683. It is the first day the state has reported more than 20,000 tests since Jan. 15.

According to the department's dashboard, the state's seven-day positivity rate was 10.2%, the lowest in the state since Oct. 17, 2020.

The state's vaccination dashboard, 5.3% of people in the state have received the first dose.

In Illinois, the state's health department reported 1,116,372 cases and 19,067 deaths as of Thursday, a single-day increase of 4,191 cases and 103 deaths.

The department also reported 15,733,562 tests as of Thursday, a single-day increase of 100,119 tests.

The state's seven-day positivity rate was 4.6%, the lowest since Oct. 15.

The Metro East is the only region in Illinois still under Tier 2 restrictions. Every other region is under less harsh restrictions.