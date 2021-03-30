COVID-19 hospitalizations remain consistent as vaccine rollout continues in Missouri, Illinois

In Missouri, 25.2% have at least 1 vaccine dose and 14.5% are fully vaccinated. In Illinois, 30.2% have at least 1 dose and 16.1% are fully vaccinated

ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 hospitalizations remained consistent again Monday, as they have for the last few weeks, according to data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

The seven-day average number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in task force hospitals was 222 Monday. That average has been between 235 and 219 since March 8. The average is down significantly from the high of 925 on Dec. 4, 2020.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for March 29.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased - from 35 Sunday to 26 today . Saturday, there were 40 admissions.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 35 on Sunday to 36 today. The seven-day average was 34 on Saturday.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased - from 221 Sunday to 222 today. The seven-day moving average was 220 on Saturday.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 224 Sunday to 220 today. On Saturday, the hospitalization number was 232.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 34 yesterday to 23 today. There were 22 suspected COVID positive hospitalizations on Saturday.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 59 yesterday to 55 today. There were 58 confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICU Saturday.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 34 yesterday to 35 today. There were 34 confirmed positive patients on ventilators Saturday.

The number of COVID deaths increased – from 4 yesterday to 5 today. There were 5 deaths reported on Saturday.

The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths decreased from 5 yesterday to 4 today.

Across the system hospitals, 94 patients have been discharged over the past three days, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 20,439.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 78%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICUs are at 79% of their total staffed bed capacity.

On Monday, the Missouri health department reported 488,648 cases and 8,440 deaths, a single-day increase of 193 cases and no new deaths.

The department also reported 4,855,938 PCR tests, a single-day increase of 9,264.

According to CDC data, 2,464,910 doses have been administered in the state, a single-day increase of 34,206. According to CDC data, 25.2% of people have received at least one dose — up from 24.9% Sunday — and 14.5% of people are fully vaccinated — up from 14.2% Sunday. The CDC data said 75.7% of the vaccine doses distributed to the state have been administered.

According to CDC data, Missouri ranks 43rd in percent of first vaccination, 44th in percent fully vaccinated and 41st in percentage of distributed doses used.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson did a Zoom interview with a 5 On Your Side reporter, Monday afternoon about the FEMA mass vaccination event coming to St. Louis. When asked if he thought the federal help was due to Missouri's rankings for vaccine distribution, he said he didn't think so.

“I don’t think that’s the case, at all,” said Parson. “We’ve been talking to other governors about this all over the United States. I don’t think Missouri’s highlighted any more than any other state. As a matter of fact, they’ve been in other states that are probably less efficient than what we are. But the point is – I don’t think it’s so much about efficiency as it is about the multitudes out there that you’re trying to get vaccinated.”

On Monday, the Illinois health department reported 1,239,589 cases and 21,256 deaths, a single-day increase of 1,761 cases and 5 new deaths.

The department also reported 20,183,744 tests, a single-day increase of 49,449.

According to CDC data, 5,793,846 doses have been administered in the state, a single-day increase of 111,835. According to CDC data, 30.2% of people have received at least one dose — up from 29.7% Sunday — and 16.1% of people are fully vaccinated — up from 15.8% Sunday. The CDC data said 84.2% of the vaccine doses distributed to the state have been administered.