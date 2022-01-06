Task force reports 21 COVID-19 deaths, most in single day since Jan. 2021

On Thursday, the task force reported 21 new COVID deaths, more than double the number reported Wednesday and the highest since Jan. 13, 2021.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a record number of COVID-19 patients again Thursday, and the most COVID deaths in a single day since early 2021.

On Thursday, the task force reported 21 new COVID deaths, more than double the number reported Wednesday and the highest since Jan. 13, 2021. It also marked the first day the task force reported more than 15 COVID deaths in a day since Jan. 30, 2021.

COVID deaths have been trending up slowly in task force hospitals, and the seven-day average of 12 deaths per day reported Thursday surpassed the peak of the delta surge. The highest seven-day average for deaths reported by the task force during the pandemic was 23 per day on Dec. 16, 2020.

On Thursday, the task force reported 1,158 total patients with COVID-19 across the four task force hospital systems, an increase of 44 from Wednesday and the highest number of the pandemic. The task force has reported a new record high of COVID-positive patients each of the last four days.

According to the task force data, 31% of the COVID-positive patients in area hospitals are fully vaccinated. About 55% of people in the St. Louis metropolitan area are fully vaccinated.

The task force said 89% of staffed hospital beds were taken Thursday, as are 81% of ICU beds.

Task force hospital systems have started making changes to try to prepare for more COVID-19 patients. Most task force hospitals are limiting visitors, and BJC and SSM have announced they will begin delaying elective surgeries due to the surge.

Task force data for Jan. 6, 2022: