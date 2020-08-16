Task force gives update on COVID-19 in St. Louis area

The task force reported a decrease in new hospital admissions and a decrease in the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Sunday.

The task force reported a decrease in new hospital admissions (data is lagged two days), and a decrease in the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations.

It also reported a decrease in the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

However, The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions and the total number of confirmed inpatient COVID-19 hospitalizations both slightly increased.

Here is a full breakdown of the data:

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 39* yesterday to 37 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 40 yesterday to 41 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 275 yesterday to 274 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 271 yesterday to 273 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 128 yesterday to 124 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs remained the same at 75 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 45 yesterday to 40 today.

Across the system hospitals, 33 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 4,521.