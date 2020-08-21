Missouri reports 1,200 new cases of COVID-19, slight increase in positivity rate

The St. Louis area task force reported a decrease in the seven-day moving averages of hospital admissions and hospitalizations

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported 1,231 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday as testing ramps up. Friday marked the ninth time in the last 11 days the state has reported more than 10,000 tests.

The state's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 72,964, according to data posted on its website. The state also reported two additional deaths Friday, bringing the total to 1,419.

Missouri's positivity rate increased slightly from 8.10% on Thursday to 8.14% on Friday.

Locally, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a decrease in the seven-day moving averages of hospital admissions and hospitalizations.

However, the task force also reported increases in new hospital admissions (data lagged two days), inpatient confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations and an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

Here is a full breakdown of the data, provided by the task force:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 35* yesterday to 38 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 39 yesterday to 37 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 268 yesterday to 262 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 239 yesterday to 253 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 131 yesterday to 128 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 69 yesterday to 73 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 42 yesterday to 44 today.

Across the system hospitals, 35 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 4,742.