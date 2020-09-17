Task force provides update on COVID-19 in St. Louis

The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs and COVID-19 patients on ventilators both decreased

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Thursday.

The task force reported an increase in new hospital admissions (data is lagged two days) and an increase in the 7-day moving average of admissions. The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs and COVID-19 patients on ventilators both decreased.

Here is a full breakdown of the data:

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 35* yesterday to 37 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 34* yesterday to 35 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same at 268 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 265 yesterday to 258 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 87 yesterday to 134 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased- from 72 yesterday to 69 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased - from 48 yesterday to 47 today.

Across the system hospitals, 46 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,841.