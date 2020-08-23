Task force provides update on COVID-19 in St. Louis area

The task force reported a decreased in new COVID-19 hospital admissions and a decrease in the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Sunday.

The task force reported a decrease in new COVID-19 hospital admissions (data is lagged two days) and a decrease in the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations.

It also reported a decrease in the number of COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs.

However, both the number of suspected and confirmed inpatient COVID-19 positive hospitalizations increased.



Here is a full breakdown of the data:

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 42 yesterday to 37 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 37.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 259 yesterday to 257 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 249 yesterday to 258 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 92 yesterday to 112 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 62 yesterday to 59 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 38 yesterday to 36 today.

Across the system hospitals, 27 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 4,813