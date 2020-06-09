Task for update provides update on COVID-19 in St. Louis area

The task force reported a decrease in new COVID-19 related hospital admissions as well as a decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 hospital admissions

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Saturday.

The task force reported a decrease in new COVID-19 related hospital admissions as well as a decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 hospital admissions (data is lagged two days).

Here is a full breakdown of the data:

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 29* yesterday to 26 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 39 yesterday to 36 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 299 yesterday to 293 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 274 yesterday to 267 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased 100 yesterday to 72 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 76 yesterday to 82 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 48 yesterday to 53 today.

Across the system hospitals, 37 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,406.

