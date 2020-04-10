Task force provides update on COVID-19 in St. Louis

The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators remained the same while the number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs decreased

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force provided an update on COVID-19 hospitalizations in St. Louis on Sunday

The task force reported an increase in new COVID-19 related hospital admissions and a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 related hospital admissions. It is important to note that the data is lagged two days.

Here is a full breakdown of the data:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 20* yesterday to 25 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 36 yesterday to 35 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 267 yesterday to 263 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 241 yesterday to 229 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 81 yesterday to 73 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased - from 78 yesterday to 71 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators remained the same at 48 today.

Across the system hospitals, 32 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 6,499.