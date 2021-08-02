Task force reports 1 new COVID-19 death Sunday, fewest since Oct. 7

On Sunday, the task force reported one new death and 42 new admissions, the lowest since Oct. 7 and Oct. 23, respectively

ST. LOUIS — Coronavirus numbers in St. Louis area hospitals continued to improve Sunday as the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported the fewest number of new deaths and admissions in months.

Total hospitalizations increased slightly Sunday from 400 to 411, but the seven-day average decreased from 453 to 442.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for February 7.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased - from 57 yesterday to 42 today .

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 60 yesterday to 57 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased - from 453 yesterday to 442 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 400 yesterday to 411 today .

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 41 yesterday to 33 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 86 yesterday to 81 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 65 yesterday to 64 today.

The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 11 yesterday to 1 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths decreased – from 8 yesterday to 7 today.

Across the system hospitals, 55 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 18,309.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 77%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 79% of their total staffed bed capacity.

In Missouri, the health department reported 466,217 cases and 7,143 deaths as of Sunday, a single-day increase of 769 cases and one death.

The department also reported 4,249,531 PCR tests, a single-day increase of 11,676.

The state's seven-day positivity rate decreased to 8.4% Sunday.

The department also reported 690,072 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, a single-day increase of 7,023. According to the state's dashboard, 8.7% of people have one dose and 2.6% have both doses.

In Illinois, the health department reported 1,146,341 cases and 19,633 deaths as of Sunday, a single-day increase of 2,060 cases and 48 deaths.

The department also reported 16,636,585 tests, a single-single day increase of 81,550 tests.

The state's positivity rate remained the same Sunday, at 3.4%.