Task force gives update on COVID-19 in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Saturday.

The task force reported an increase in new hospital admissions (data is lagged two days) and an increase in the 7-day moving average of admissions. The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same.

It also reported an increase in confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations. The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs remained the same and the number of patients on ventilators decreased.

Here is a full breakdown of the data:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 29 to 46

The 7-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 32 to 35

The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same at 274

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 267 to 274

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 105 to 108

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs remained the same at 79

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 49 to 47

Across the system hospitals, 47 patients were discharged on Friday bringing the total number to 5,634.